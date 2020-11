9:04 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Arizona certifies Biden win NBC News said the State of Arizona has certified its 2020 election results. "...President-elect Biden [has won] the state's electoral votes," it tweeted. ► ◄ Last Briefs