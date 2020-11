8:58 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Hendel and Hauser to vote in favor of dissolving Knesset Read more Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel says his faction will support proposal to dissolve Knesset. 'Government isn't functioning well enough.' ► ◄ Last Briefs