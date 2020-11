7:32 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Israeli basketball team beats Greece to reach Euro Finals Israel's national basketball team recorded a big win over Greece (78-72) to reach the finals of the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 Qualifier tournament. ► ◄ Last Briefs