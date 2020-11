7:25 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Israel: 1,018 new COVID-19 cases The Ministry of Health reported 1,018 new coronavirus cases from a total of 39,892 tests nationwide. 260 patients are in critical condition, while 89 are on ventilators. 2,865 individuals have succumbed to the disease in Israel since the outbreak of the crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs