7:02 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Bahrain joints list of Gulf states condemning Fakhrizadeh killing The Kingdom of Bahrain condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran last Friday.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted efforts to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region and ensure stability and security.



The ministry added that in light of the current situation in the region, the Kingdom of Bahrain calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid new levels of instability in the region that threaten peace.