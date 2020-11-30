Saudi Arabia permits Israeli flights over its territory

Saudi Arabia will permit Israeli flights to the UAE to fly over its airspace, Israeli media reports.

Issues arose when Saudi Arabia unexpectedly blocked Israeli flights to Dubai above its airspace.

According to reports, the American administration contacted the Saudis to resolve the issue and that it may have arisen as a result of bureaucratic misunderstanding or Riyadh's frustration over Israel's possible role in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last Friday.