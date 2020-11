5:33 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Gantz instructs advancing string of 'equality' legislation Read more Alt PM instructs Blue and White to advance Basic Law: Equality, Surrogacy Law, and Basic Law: Proclamation of Independence. ► ◄ Last Briefs