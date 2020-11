5:01 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Help a widow and her orphans First Hanukkah without a father - help family ravaged by terror Read more 3 months after the murder of R' Shai Ohayon at the hands of an Arab terrorist, it will be the 1st time his kids are without Dad for Hannukah ► ◄ Last Briefs