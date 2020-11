4:56 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Russia on scientist's killing: 'Act of terror meant to ignite region' Russia published a formal condemnation of last Friday's assassination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, brigadier general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard. "We are very concerned by this provocative act of terror clearly intended to shock the entire region," read the statement. ► ◄ Last Briefs