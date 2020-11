3:19 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Lapid: 'In 48 hours we'll vote to disperse Knesset' Read more Opposition head: 'If Blue and White do right thing, in 48 hours this government will be on its way home and Israel will be on new path.' ► ◄ Last Briefs