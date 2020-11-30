|
3:02 PM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20
Netanyahu: Corona morbidity situation good compared to OECD countries
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said "We must do everything we can to not add this tragic price to the price we have already paid in the epidemic. I must tell you that our morbidity situation, relative to OECD countries - countries to which we always equate and compare ourselves - is good."
"We have 9,500 active patients, which is much less per capita than in almost all of these countries, but we must preserve it."
