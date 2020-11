2:59 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Massive Jerusalem fire was arson sparked with holy books Read more 20-year-old arsonist admits to sparking multiple fires across the capital. Investigation finds that Talmud pages were used to light fires. ► ◄ Last Briefs