1:00 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 PM to make special announcement regarding elections At 3 pm, Prime Minister Netanyahu will make a special statement regarding elections. The statement will be broadcast live on the Knesset Channel from the Likud faction meeting. ► ◄ Last Briefs