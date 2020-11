11:55 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Iranian official: Killing of scientist was with remote control The head of the Iranian National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, says that there was no involvement of assassins in the killing of Mohsen Fahrizadeh and that the entire operation was carried out by electronic means under remote control. ► ◄ Last Briefs