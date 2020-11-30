2 PA residents accused of brutal robbery of 73 year old

Two Palestinian Araba who have been staying in the country illegally are accused of brutally robbing a 73-year-old Israeli citizen because they believed he had a lot of money. An indictment was filed against them in the Nazareth District Court.

The two arrived at the victim's home, rang the doorbell and upon opening the door pushed him to the floor, covered his eyes with a towel, taped his mouth, tied him up and beat him. At that time, they raided the house in order to find money and when they could not find it, took the victim's cell phone and fled the scene to the Palestinian Authority.