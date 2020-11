10:44 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Bank of Israel decides to extend deferral of mortgages The Bank of Israel has decided to extend the deferral of mortgages to families affected by the corona crisis for a period of up to an additional 3 years. ► ◄ Last Briefs