8:55 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Iranian DM: No assassination or stupid action will go unanswered Iran's Defense Minister says no assassination or "stupid action" will go unanswered. Speaking during the funeral of Fakhrizadeh, he said, "No assassination and stupid action will go unanswered and the order of the leader to punish the perpetrators will surely be done."