Blue and White formulating compromise for Netanyahu

The Blue and White Party is examining the possibility of resolving the political crisis and agreeing to postpone the state budget. This, provided that Netanyahu agrees to accept the compromise agreement to be drafted by Blue and White, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the postponement will be allowed for a date to be set between the parties, and in return Prime Minister Netanyahu will pledge that if he fells the government before the rotation date, he will have to vacate the prime minister's chair to the replacement prime minister Benny Gantz.