Report: Netanyahu preparing for official visit to Egypt

Political sources told the Maariv newspaper that following the normalization agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, which will focus mainly on the economic fields, Jerusalem is beginning to work on strengthening economic relations with Egypt as well.

According to the report, officials from both countries are currently in talks ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official visit to Cairo in the coming weeks, during which he will meet with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. A bilateral meeting is planned between the economic delegations of Israel and Egypt, where joint economic projects and the promotion of business relations between the two countries will be discussed.