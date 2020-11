6:44 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Abbas, Jordan's King hope Biden will revive peace talks Jordan’s King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas. The two expressed hopes that US President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks with Israel, said officials quoted by Reuters. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs