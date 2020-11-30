|
6:16 AM
Reported
News Briefs
Report: Biden considering Rahm Emanuel as Transport Secretary
US President-elect Joe Biden is strongly considering former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel for the position of Secretary of Transportation, Axios reported on Sunday.
The report noted that Department of Transportation could effectively become the new Commerce Department, as infrastructure spending, smart cities construction and the rollout of drone-delivery programs take on increasing economic weight.
