Report: Nasrallah stepping up security measures

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has stepped up the security measures around him following the elimination of senior Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Channel 13 News’ senior Arab affairs correspondent Zvi Yehezkeli reported on Sunday.

According to Yehezkeli, Nasrallah fears that he is “the next in line” and that “President Trump's last 50 days in office could be significantly dangerous.”