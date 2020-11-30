Hungarian culture czar retracts anti-Soros article

A Hungarian commissioner on Sunday retracted an article comparing American-Hungarian billionaire and philanthropist George Soros to Adolf Hitler and the Nazis after coming under fire for it, reports The Associated Press.

Szilard Demeter, a government-appointed cultural commissioner, wrote in an opinion piece on Saturday in the pro-government Origo media outlet that "Europe is George Soros’ gas chamber. Poison gas flows from the capsule of a multicultural open society, which is deadly to the European way of life."