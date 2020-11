1:23 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Jordan condemns elimination of Iranian nuclear scientist Jordan on Sunday condemned the elimination of top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in Tehran on Friday. In a press statement quoted by the Petra news agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dhaifallah Fayez stressed the need to reduce tension, prevent escalation in the region, and protect security and stability. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs