News BriefsKislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20
Biden names Jen Psaki as White House press secretary
The Biden campaign announced on Sunday that Jennifer Psaki will be Biden’s White House press secretary and become one of seven women who will fill the upper ranks of his administration’s communications staff.
Biden’s press team will be led by Kate Bedingfield, a longtime Biden aide who served as his campaign communications director and will hold the same title in his White House.
