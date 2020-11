12:01 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Kislev 14, 5781 , 30/11/20 Joe Biden and Iran’s mullahs’ nuclear program Read more I want to emphasize: The US position on the Iran nuclear deal must not be an arena for fights between Democrats and Republicans.Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs