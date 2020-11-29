|
Kislev 13, 5781 , 29/11/20
Former ambassador Indyk: Biden will appreciate normalization with Saudis
Former US ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk on Sunday commented on White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s trip to the Middle East.
“If Jared can pull this off it will be quite an achievement. Normalization between Qatar and Saudi Arabia will complement the Arab-Israeli normalizations that are taking place and help stabilize the region. A parting gift to president-elect Biden that I think he will appreciate,” Indyk wrote on Twitter.
