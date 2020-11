7:18 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5781 , 28/11/20 Kislev 12, 5781 , 28/11/20 UK: 479 die of Corona over last 24 hrs Authorities in the UK report that over the last 24 hours, 15,871 individuals have been diagnosed with the disease and 479 patients succumbed to the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs