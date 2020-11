7:02 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 12, 5781 , 28/11/20 Kislev 12, 5781 , 28/11/20 Iranian FM releases statement on nuclear scientist's assassination Iran's FM, Mohammad Javad Zarif called the assassination of a leading scientist working on the country's nuclear project a "criminal act." "Terror attack on our scientist was indubitably designed & planned by a terrorist regime & executed by criminal accomplices. Shameful that some refuse to stand against terrorism and hide behind calls for restraint.

Impunity emboldens a terrorist regime with aggression in its DNA," he tweeted.