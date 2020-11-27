North Korean attempts to hack into vaccine data foiled

North Korea is still trying to steal vaccine research from other countries, The Guardian writes, citing the News1 agency which reported today that South Korea foiled an attempt to hack into some of its companies that are currently engaged in developing vaccines for coronavirus.

The report was based on a source on the parliamentary intelligence committee, Ha Tae-keung, who said that he had been briefed by the country's National Intelligence Service, which did not specify which drugmakers or how many were targeted.

Apparently the hackers did not ultimately succeed in their attempts to steal data, nor did the companies sustain any other damage.

Last week, Microsoft announced that hackers working for the Russian and North Korean governments had tried to break into the networks of seven pharmaceutical companies and vaccine researchers in South Korea, Canada, France, India, and the United States.