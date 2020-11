10:51 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Study: Relatives of COVID victims grieve more than those of cancer victims According to research conducted at Cardiff and Bristol universities reported on by The Guardian, relatives and friends of coronavirus victims suffered "greatly increased negative experiences," displayed more grief, and needed more support than family and friends of those who died of other causes, including cancer. ► ◄ Last Briefs