10:38 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Finance Minister heckled during visit to Mahane Yehuda market Finance Minister Yisrael Katz is currently touring Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, together with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. During the tour, Katz was heckled by a number of passers-by, who shouted, "You won't pass the budget illegally! Go away!" ► ◄ Last Briefs