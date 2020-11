10:31 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Ice cream truck keeps Efrat school connected with students Read more Ohr Torah Stone Derech Avot Yeshiva High School rents ice cream truck in a unique effort to stay connected with students during the pandemic ► ◄ Last Briefs