10:29 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Man arrested for shooting attack in Akko A 27-year-old man from Akko has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a shooting attack on another Akko resident, who was lightly injured.