Health Ministry director: We ordered 10m vaccine doses from AstraZeneca

Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Health Ministry director-general Prof. Hezi Levy addressed the recent controversy surrounding the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company regarding its coronavirus vaccine.

"We have contracted with AstraZeneca to purchase 10 million vaccine doses," he said. "We heard just yesterday that the company is planning to repeat its clinical trials, and we are still analyzing the data. We hope that this development will not cause a substantial delay to the vaccine being approved for use."