Givatayim mayor: Local authorities should be making lockdown rules

According to recent decisions made by the government's coronavirus cabinet, high school students are to resume in-class studies next week, but not all municipalities are ready for this development.

Givatayim mayor Ran Konik told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "I don't know if we're going to be able to abide by all the guidelines. The government decided in a telephone vote to reduce the number of 'capsules' that teachers are permitted to teach, which obviously makes things more difficult for us."

He was also sharply critical of the way in which the government makes its decisions, saying, "This 'method,' of changing their minds all the time without taking into account the impact it has on local authorities, just confuses everyone. With all due respect to the coronavirus cabinet, they shouldn't be the ones deciding whether this or that town or city can allow teachers to teach three or four capsules. The government should be transferring the authority to make these kinds of decisions to local authorities and the Home Front Command."