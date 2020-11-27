Health Ministry director: Be responsible if you want to avoid 3rd lockdown

Prof. Hezi Levy, director of the Health Ministry, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the option of a third nationwide lockdown is still on the table.

"I'm not threatening anyone," he said, "I'm just saying one simple thing: We all need to behave in an appropriate manner if we don't want to end up with another lockdown. It's up to us."

Asked to comment on the public debate surrounding the question of issuing "green passports" to citizens deemed at lower risk of contracting and transmitting coronavirus, based on "serological tests," in the words of the new coronavirus project manager, Levy said: "I would not recommend that people think to themselves, 'Let's get coronavirus now so that we can get a green passport.' Both younger people and older who contract this virus can suffer severe consequences, sometimes for an extended period of time. This isn't the flu."