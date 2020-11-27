|
7:37 AM
Reported
News Briefs
Director of mall chain: No need for pilot plan - all malls should reopen
The director of the Ofer group of malls, Moshe Rosenblum, was interviewed on Reshet Bet and asked his opinion on the government's pilot plan for the reopening of a number of malls across the country.
"The government should simply reopen the whole economy and not bother with such a pilot plan," Rosenblum said. "There's no real difference between an indoor mall and a supermarket or any other large store. We have inspectors posted on every floor who are capable of removing anyone not wearing a face mask, as well as a command room which can monitor the situation and make sure that large groups don't congregate anywhere within the mall."
