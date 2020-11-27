Intel. Ministry wants Israel's next airport built near Beer Sheva

According to a report in Yisrael Hayom, the Ministry of Intelligence has recommended to the government that the next airport it builds should be located in Nevatim, near Beer Sheva in the south of the country. This contradicts the position of the Defense Ministry, which has proposed building an airport in Ramat David, in the Jezreel Valley in the north.

The study conducted by the Intelligence Ministry concluded that the plan should be implemented in a number of stages: In the first stage, in 2020, a site in Nevatim should be chosen, which would have a capacity of processing up to 20 million passengers. Then, in 2030, the decision to build there should be reviewed and a longer-term plan drawn up and a final decision made as to whether to build in Nevatim or Ramat David.