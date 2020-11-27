Poll: Likud gaining strength lost recently, up to 29 seats

A poll conducted at the end of this week by Maariv-SofHashavua shows the Likud party gaining in strength from its position in previous polls, by around two seats.

According to this poll, published today, the Likud would win 29 seats if elections were held now, and the Yamina party would win 23.

Yesh Atid-Telem would win 19, the Joint List would win 11, and the Blue & White party would win 9.

Shas would drop to 8 seats from the 9 it currently holds, Yisrael Beytenu would win 8, UTJ 7, and Meretz 6.

All other parties (Labor, Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home, Gesher, and Derech Eretz) would fail to cross the electoral threshold.