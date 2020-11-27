Report: PM & Gantz discussing compromise to save unity government

According to a report in the Yisrael Hayom newspaper, based on talks with "senior politicians," Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue & White party head Benny Gantz have been holding substantive negotiations during the past days, in order to hammer out a compromise that would hold the unity government together and avert elections in the coming months. The agreement would allegedly also allow Netanyahu to disband the Knesset at a later point in time, before the rotation agreement granting Gantz the premiership comes into force.

The report's sources added that Gantz recently sent a message to Netanyahu around the time that he made the decision to establish a commission of inquiry into the Submarine Affair, telling him that he has nothing to worry about from the commission itself. They also claimed that Gantz and Netanyahu have been discussing the state budget and a number of other issues.