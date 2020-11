7:02 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 The Muslim Brotherhood will use Biden's presidency for “Jihad” Read more CAIR heavily backs Rep.Ilhan Omar and claims a Biden “victory” is due to its pursuit of “Congressional Jihad.” Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs