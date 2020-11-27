|
Developers of Russian vaccine offer AstraZeneca cooperation
Developers of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine said on Thursday that AstraZeneca should try combining its experimental shot with the Russian one to boost efficacy, Reuters reports.
Russia has said its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective at protecting people from COVID-19, according to interim trial results, while AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 70% effective in pivotal trials and could be up to 90% effective.
