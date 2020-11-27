Trump: Fake News media took my remarks out of context

US President Donald Trump on Thursday night accused the media of taking out of context his remarks during an earlier press conference in which he said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes in favor of Joe Biden.

“I gave a long news conference today after wishing the military a Happy Thanksgiving, & realized once again that the Fake News Media coordinates so that the real message of such a conference never gets out. Primary point made was that the 2020 Election was RIGGED, and that I WON!” he tweeted.