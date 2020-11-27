|
Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20
PA official: We're ready to renew talks with Israel
The Palestinian Authority (PA) is ready to renew direct negotiations with Israel if they are based on respect for UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, the PA’s “foreign minister” said on Thursday.
Speaking during the MED 2020 virtual conference, and quoted by the Sputnik news agency, Malki recalled that the PA had recently renewed financial and security coordination with Israel.
