4:28 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 EU fines Teva for colluding to delay a cheap sleep disorder drug European Union regulators on Thursday fined Israeli drug-maker Teva for colluding to delay a cheaper generic version of modafinil, a blockbuster sleep disorder drug, AFP reports. The European Commission said Teva was in breach of EU antitrust rules after it effectively agreed with drug-maker Cephalon, a company it now owns, to keep the cheaper drug off of the market.