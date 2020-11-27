|
Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20
PA urged to stop security coordination with Israel
Dozens of leaders in the Palestinian Arab community in the United States and Canada are calling on the Palestinian Authority to take back its declaration on resuming contacts with Israel and resuming security coordination with it.
A joint statement issued to members of the PLO Executive Committee said that the resumption of coordination with Israel is a severe blow to the efforts to end the divisive situation in the Palestinian arena.
