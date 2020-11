3:37 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20 Brazil records 37,614 new cases of COVID-19 Brazil recorded 37,614 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. In addition, 691 additional deaths from the virus were recorded. ► ◄ Last Briefs