Kislev 11, 5781 , 27/11/20
Indonesia affirms support for 'Palestine'
Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, on Thursday assured Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” Riyad Malki of her country’s firm position in support of the PA in ending the “Israeli occupation of its land”, the Wafa news agency reported.
Speaking during a phone call with Malki, Marsudi asked about the results of the dialogue between Hamas and Fatah to end the division and prepare for the elections.
