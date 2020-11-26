|
4:52 PM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 10, 5781 , 26/11/20
Report: Arab MK seeks to halt Abbas' apparent tilt towards Netanyahu
The head of the Joint List party Ayman Odeh has met with head of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel in an attempt to restrain what appears to be a tilt on the part of PA head Mahmoud Abbas towards Prime Minister Netanyahu.
The above interaction was reported by Kan News.
Security cooperation between the PA and Israel was officially renewed in recent days.
